LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

BDS teachers receiving stipend check for technology at their homes

Schools

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With distance learning the new plan for Bay District Schools education, teachers and other school staff are working from home, but not everyone has internet capabilities.

To help alleviate the cost, the district is looking to provide a $100 stipend to all teachers, counseling staff and anyone servicing students from home.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting they approved moving forward with the plan, but say they hope to eventually get reimbursed by FEMA.

“We did not think it was fair to ask the teachers to do that without paying for that so we believe FEMA will reimburse us eventually for that but we’re going to go ahead and fit that bill. It’s probably going to be about $300,000 is what we’re gonna spend to do that,” said Superintendent of Bay District Schools, Bill Husfelt.

The stipend currently is planned to be added to teachers’ paychecks for the month of April and May.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Homeschool Help: What are heat index values?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homeschool Help: What are heat index values?"

BDS meals for students now available through pickup or dropoff

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS meals for students now available through pickup or dropoff"

BDS teachers receiving stipend check for technology at their homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "BDS teachers receiving stipend check for technology at their homes"

Wisconsin governor enacts month-long ‘Safer At Home’ order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wisconsin governor enacts month-long ‘Safer At Home’ order"
More Local News

Basketball Madness Contest Canceled

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Fill out my online form.