BDS teachers receiving stipend check for technology at their homes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With distance learning the new plan for Bay District Schools education, teachers and other school staff are working from home, but not everyone has internet capabilities.

To help alleviate the cost, the district is looking to provide a $100 stipend to all teachers, counseling staff and anyone servicing students from home.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting they approved moving forward with the plan, but say they hope to eventually get reimbursed by FEMA.

“We did not think it was fair to ask the teachers to do that without paying for that so we believe FEMA will reimburse us eventually for that but we’re going to go ahead and fit that bill. It’s probably going to be about $300,000 is what we’re gonna spend to do that,” said Superintendent of Bay District Schools, Bill Husfelt.

The stipend currently is planned to be added to teachers’ paychecks for the month of April and May.