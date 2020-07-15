BDS Superintendent responds to controversial statement

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County School Superintendent Bill Husfelt is clarifying his comments made during the public comments portion of Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Originally, during a Republican Roundtable dinner LGBTQ Center of Bay County President Cindy Wilker asked Bay County School Superintendent Bill Husfelt about his beliefs on the gay community.

“She asked me do you believe a gay person, I can’t remember all the language, do you believe it’s a choice or are they born with it, I said that it’s a personal choice,” said Husfelt.

Wilker asked Husfelt the same question again during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Husfelt stuck with his original answer.

“This was set up as a political pawn to try to get me to say something or do something that would cause some controversy,” said Husfelt.

Wilker says she plans to ask his campaign opponent the same question.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to ask Mrs. Vandergrift but I certainly will. I want every child to feel valued and affirmed,” said Wilker.

In her opinion, Wilker claims husfelt hasn’t accomplished that standard.

“He’s had 12 years to make things better for the LGBTQ community; he hasn’t done that,” said Wilker.

But Husfelt says his personal belief has never affected his treatment of students.

“I love all students. It doesn’t mean that I’m anti-student because someone might be gay or something like that. I’m not. You won’t find where I’ve ever treated anyone unfairly. We have gay alliance clubs in many of the schools,” said Husfelt.

Wilker believes more can be done, including relevant guest speakers.

“It’s absolutely free of cost, Dee Palazzo and Nadine Smith, proud graduate of Rutherford High School, have put together this program that has been in 65 of the school districts in the state of Florida. Bay District Schools has refused,” said Wilker.

The district says they originally scheduled with the equality leaders back in 2018 but then Hurricane Michael hit. District leaders say they do plan to contact this program after the coronavirus pandemic ends.