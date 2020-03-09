BDS students and teachers required to self-isolate after international travel

BAY DISTRICT SCHOOLS (WMBB) — On Monday, the Department of Health issued an International Travel Advisory; affecting Bay District School students and teachers.

The Florida Department of Health is advising all individuals who have traveled internationally to self-isolate for 14 days following their date of return to the United States.

School officials say they are obligated to follow the directives of the Department of Health regarding the COVID-19 Virus. They say the primary concern is always for the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community.

The advisory says any Bay District School employee who has returned from an international trip within the last 14 days, including cruises, should adhere to the DOH advisory and not report to work during the required 14 day self-isolation period.

Any employee who travels internationally in the future will be required to adhere to the 14-day self-isolation period before returning to work.

Employees who decide to continue with their international travel plans MUST use accumulated sick leave or unpaid leave during the self-isolation period. Please make your future travel plans accordingly.

Students will also be impacted by this advisory.

All students who have returned from international travel during the past 14 days are expected to begin self-isolation immediately.

Students with upcoming international travel plans will also be expected to follow all guidelines and self-isolate for 14 days upon their return date to the USA.

Parents of any students who must self-isolate based upon the advisory from the Florida Department of Health should contact their principal to receive assignments to be completed during this period of self-isolation.