BDS providing three meals a day to students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many families rely on school meals for their children to eat breakfast and lunch each day, but now that school is not in session, Bay District Schools has come up with an alternative way to make sure kids get the food they need.

They have set up checkpoints all across Bay County where parents can pick up three meals a day per student.

Meals provided by Bay District Schools are available every day this week from 9 am to 1 pm at 15 different locations across the county.

The only requirement is parents must bring each child they are picking up a meal for with them.

Each meal kit contains breakfast lunch and dinner, in an effort to help with shortages at grocery stores.

“I think that this probably does a lot to alleviate that congestion in the stores, but also just takes the pressure off of being able to find the stuff that they need to provide well-balanced meals for the kids while they’re not in school,” said Jinks Middle School Principal, Blythe Carpenter.

At Jinks Middle School alone they have 400 prepackaged meal kits put together by Chartwells.

“Basically just be able to come by and grab the meals if they’re in the vicinity of our school, we’ve tried to provide checkpoints or places for them to pick up meals that are convenient to where they’re living. They don’t necessarily have to be students of jinks middle school in order to pick it up,” said Carpenter.

The district believes these meal distribution sites are helping to keep families safe.

“I think anything that we can do to keep folks close to home, not requiring them to venture out is probably the best plan at this time and so I like the idea of us being able to deliver them to some checkpoints like bus stops and so forth so that the mobility is restricted quite a bit,” said Carpenter.

There are also trolley rides available to the meal sites if a family cannot provide transportation. A full list of trolley pick up spots as well as meal sites can be found in the link below.