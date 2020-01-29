BDS providing cash incentives for those looking to move and work for the school district

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As the school district continues its efforts to combat the teacher shortage in Bay County, officials believe providing cash incentives will help recruit more staff to the district.

According to Bay District Schools, there are eleven job openings for teachers and there’s a need for at least twenty-five substitutes on a daily basis.

With a critical need for more staff, the district is offering a cash incentive.

“Substitutes that work at least 10 days per month will receive an additional 100 dollars for that month,” said Executive Director of Human Resources, Shirley Baker.

This bonus money is in addition to their hourly pay. That incentive is also retroactive to October of 2018 and those employees will get paid each of those months they worked after the storm.

“Yes substitute teachers are really hard to find and as with all of our employment force, we are down on substitutes. Substitutes by nature work at will. So we wanted to find a way to encourage substitutes to work more,” said Baker.

In an effort to also hire more full-time teachers, the district is offering up to two thousand dollars for moving expenses.

“We will be able to offer moving expenses to anyone who lives out of a fifty-mile radius in the district. If they move to the district we will reimburse them up to $1,000 for moving expenses and another $1,000 for deposits,” said Baker.

District staff says these incentives are made possible through the “Restart Grant”, which is a grant given to counties who have suffered a natural disaster.

“We have not been able to offer this before. We hope after the restart grant, as I said in the school board meeting if its successful, that we will be able to find additional funding to continue to recruit great employees to come work at Bay District Schools,” said Baker.

If you’re interested in becoming a substitute teacher, head to http://www.bay.k12.fl.us/careers.