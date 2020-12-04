BDS looks to implement new CDC quarantine guidelines

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay District School Board met Thursday to discuss the best way to implement the CDC’s new Coronavirus guidelines.

Previous guidelines recommended a 14-day quarantine after COVID exposure but Wednesday the CDC reduced it to a minimum of 10 days.

The district is not yet implementing the new guidelines right away, and say they have to wait on approval from the local health department first.

District leaders say no decision involving COVID-19 is taken lightly, and that everything is looked at on a case by case basis.

“So, what the CDC says is they want individual territories to work with their local health authority based on circumstances in that community about the rates of transmission and hospitalizations and things like that in order to determine the best way to go about the quarantine and it’s also situational,” said School Supervisory Nurse, Lindsey Jackson.

Bay District Leaders say the majority of exposures are happening during social settings, gatherings and sporting events.