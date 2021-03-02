BDS kicks off ‘Julio’s Cereal Challenge’

Bay District Schools kicked off a special cause on Monday, honoring community member and Chartwells employee Julio Narvaez, who passed away unexpectedly in February.

‘Julio’s Cereal Challenge’ is being held throughout the month of March, challenging elementary students to collect as many cereal boxes as they can.

Those will be donated to local food banks and the non-profit, “Blessings in a Backpack,” in honor of Narvaez.

“What better way to honor Julio by doing an event that helps all the kids of the community,” said Javier Diaz, the Dining Services Director for Chartwells. “He was very involved in Panama City through their difficult times and was always there to help.”

The competition kicked off on Monday afternoon, with the Parker Winn-Dixie location donating 212 cereal boxes to Parker Elementary School in Narvaez’s honor.

“It’s all about doing the right thing for other people and being that selfless person to give back to the community, to give back to people,” said Parker Elementary School Principal, Chris Coan. “If you can spare a box of cereal to give back to people who need it then absolutely let’s do that.”

The elementary school that collects the most cereal boxes, with the help of secondary schools and the community, will become the winner.

They’ll host the site for a cereal box domino piece, that will be created with the collected boxes and featured in a domino run, live-streamed across the district.