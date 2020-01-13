BDS Attorney reviews recent lawsuits

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School officials say they’ve won several significant lawsuits filed by former employees, dating back to 2015.

Not only did the district win the cases, but Board Attorney Franklin Harrison says they also collected attorneys fees from the plaintiffs.

Harrison says some of the most recent cases involved wrongful termination, sexual discrimination or other discrimination claims.

The former employees were all represented by Tallahassee Attorney Marie Mattox.

As most of the cases involved employment matters, they have been brought to the federal and state court to sue the school board.

“We have aggressively defended these cases. It is taxpayer money they are trying to get. And we think it’s an important one, to defend them because most of them are baseless. And secondly, because it is taxpayer money and you need to try to convince people not to bring these kinds of lawsuits,” said Harrison.

Harrison says the board plans to continue defending the school district against accusations brought by employees or students.