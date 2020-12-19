Bay High students and staff say goodbye

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay High students and staff are saying goodbye, but not for the reasons you might think.

Crews will be demolishing 4-of the older buildings on-campus during the Christmas break.

Bay High School students, staff, and alumni gathered next to the tornado statue Friday morning to take pictures and bid farewell to buildings two through five.

Those buildings have been open since the 50’s and have hosted tens of thousands of students.

“It is nostalgic because I know how many people have come through it. But I’m more forward-looking. I know it’s a step forward for Bay High School, Bay District Schools, and Panama City in general,” said Principal, Billy May.

School officials have plans for the site. It will be the new home of a fine arts center.

“When the fine arts auditorium comes in, it’s just going to add to it. Here at Bay High, we believe more than just academics, we believe in a comprehensive high school experience. So we need the fine arts center to go along the athletics and academics as well,” said May.

Freshman Student Garrison Morris says he is excited to eventually be able to use the facility.

“I’m so happy. These buildings have been here a while, they’ve held up great, especially during the hurricane. But I’m happy we’re getting a brand new fine arts center and a great stem building.” said Morris.

Plans for the fine arts center are set to begin after demolition is complete. School leaders say this fine arts center will be complete in 2 to 3 years.