Bay High STEM building named

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The STEM Building at Bay High has been under construction for some time, but now its being finished with a name.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, school leaders voted to name the new STEM center, The St. Joe Community Foundation STEM Center.

Officials say after all of the dedication and donations are given to them from the St. Joe Company they felt it fitting to name it after the St. Joe Community Foundation.

The foundation granted the school district more than $300,000 for medical equipment that will go into the center, helping the health care pathway for students.

“Through the community foundation, they support the schools individually, as well as district-wide. We’ve received reading grants from them, they’ve used their money to support us with technology after the storm. So this grant is just another exercise and example of how they support our schools and the community,” said Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Denise kelly

The STEM building is set to be finished in December and will host students in January.