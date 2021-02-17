Bay High School Teacher receives state-wide award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Teachers in Bay County are continuing to be recognized nationally and statewide for their efforts in the classroom.

Long-time Bay High Teacher, Megan Todd was chosen as the Florida Association of Student Councils Division 1 Advisor of the Year.

“I know that I will always try and find a way to be involved in education and with students. They just are some of the best parts of my day,” said Bay High English Teacher, Megan Todd.

Megan Todd has spent 11 years teaching students, 9 of those at Bay High. She serves as the Student Government Advisor in addition to being the ACE English Instructor.

“One of the things I always really enjoy doing with the kids is student government activities. I certainly never thought I would win or even be nominated for it. But I do appreciate the fact that they see all of the hard work that goes in on behalf of all the teachers here at the school.” said Todd.

Receiving this award was a surprise for Todd.

“The kids have to nominate you for it. They have to write letters of recommendation, your principal has to write one and someone who works with you has to write one. It is anonymous, so I did not know they were doing it.” said Todd.

She hopes that from here she can continue working and improving the student government organization.

“I think it’s been a really good opportunity for us to get our student government out into the community. One of our big pushes is not to just have something within the school system but also trying to bridge relationships across the community,” said Todd.

She is excited to find a spot for the award in her classroom.