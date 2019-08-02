Bay Haven Charter parents get update to lawsuit against CEO

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay Haven School Board is speaking out following allegations of sexual harassment by Larry Bolinger, the school’s Chief Education Officer (CEO).

On Monday, News 13 was made aware the school’s former principal, Jamie Vickers filed a lawsuit against the company that operates the school.

Vickers claimed Bolinger groped her on three different occasions in 2018. She also claimes when she refused Bolinger’s sexual advances, he retaliated, first with a reprimand, then a demotion.

Vicker’s also claims she’s a victim of gender discrimination because Bay Haven did not pay her using the same standards as a male principal at North Bay Haven.

On Thursday, a letter sent to parents surfaced.

The letter states Vickers never reported any of the alleged misconduct while she was employed.

However, when the human resources department heard of the allegations, they along with the school’s attorney conducted an internal investigation.

They say the investigations didn’t bring back any violations of school policy.

The letter also states, quote, ‘Bay Haven denies the allegations and is committed to vigorously defending this matter.”

You can read the full letter sent to parents below: