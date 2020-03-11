Bay District Students participate in Junior Olympics

LIVE NOW /
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It was a week full of competition between schools in Bay District, as the Junior Olympics took place at Tommy Oliver Stadium this week.

With softball, long jump, and tug of war all on the list, the event was full of festivities and sweating for these Bay District Students.

There was something for each student, including pull-ups, relay races, and long-distance races.

Kirk Harrell, Athletic Director for Bay District Schools says the smile on the kids’ faces was priceless.

“I think the kids look forward to this every year, they really compete at their school level trying to make the teams and then it’s just a great field day fun day and competitions for them,” said Harrell.

The top three schools after this week will all receive trophies to bring back to their respective schools in celebration.

