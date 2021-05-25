Bay District Schools to update dress code policy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some modifications could be coming for the Bay District Schools dress code, including some changes from the pre-hurricane policy.

Tuesday, Bay District School Board leaders hosted a workshop to discuss the future of the dress code at all school levels, Pre-K through 12th grade.

While school colors are encouraged, they are not required. Tops must be appropriately fitted with sleeves, and no v-necks are allowed.

“My perspective is unique because I look every day at what my high schooler is wearing and what my middle schooler is wearing. I as a parent have to make that decision in regards to if what I think they are wearing is appropriate. Every parent has to make that decision. For better or worse, so many parents have different opinions on what is appropriate or not.” said School Board Chairman, Steve Moss.

In this proposed policy, students in Pre-K through 5th grade, leggings, and yoga pants are allowed, but not for 6th through 12th graders. Flip flops are also not allowed.

“It’s interesting talking to the principals today, we had about a dozen of them. Some of them are for leggings, some of them are not. Even the secondary versus the elementary school principals, are necessarily not on the same page of what students should wear and not wear,” said Moss.

While Tuesday’s workshop discussed this updated policy, nothing is set in stone.

The school board will revisit this again at the end of June for an official vote.