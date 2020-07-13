Bay District Superintendent discusses resuming school

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is having their much-anticipated school board meeting Tuesday regarding the opening of schools in the fall. The main topic of discussion is virtual versus in-person schooling.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said he has many recommendations he will bring before the board. Husfelt says topics ranged from mask-wearing in the classroom to varied lunch period times.

“When it comes to transportation, requiring masks and any setting like school buses or any kind of transportation. We’ll talk about limited assemblies, we’ll talk about I’m sure lunchroom procedures and what we will do with that. We’re gonna have to leave a lot of those details up to the individual schools because each school is different,” said Husfelt.

A survey sent out last week by the district asked parents if they wanted their children to return to in-person education this fall. The district says the response was overwhelming.

“Just a while ago there was about 8,000 people that have already replied to the survey. We’re excited and most of the parents are replying, but overwhelmingly over 4 to 1, they want us to open schools back up in August,” said Husfelt.

The district has begun preparations for those who do choose to return to brick and mortar schooling.

“We bought thousands of masks, thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer. Maintenance right now is installing the dispensers around the schools,” said Husfelt.

The deadline to choose if your student will be attending virtual schooling is the week before school officially begins in August.