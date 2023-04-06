BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Oscar Patterson Academy’s staff member Verma Hines is the support employee of the year for Bay District Schools and a top five finalist for the state of Florida.

Hines attended Oscar Patterson as a student in first grade and after retiring she returned as a staff member.

She knows her purpose in life is working with children. Day in and day out she reminds her students they can be successful and knows each of her students to understand why they may be having a good or bad day.

Oscar Patterson’s Principal Charlotte Blue shared the news about her becoming a finalist.

“After she told me, all I could do was just sit there and cried like a baby because I feel like my life is complete now, if I don’t get any more accolades in my life, this is the best, the very best,” Hines said. “To have an employee that’s named one of the top five in the state is rewarding. It’s rewarding for Ms. Blue, it’s rewarding for the staff here, and it’s extra rewarding for me.”

This is the third time in four years that Bay District Schools had an employee qualify for the top five in the state of Florida. The winner is normally announced during summertime.