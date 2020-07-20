Bay District Schools show how classrooms will look come fall

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As students return to brick and mortar classes this fall, the classrooms themselves will look different.

With social distancing and sanitation efforts at the forefront, the typical school day has changed not only for children but faculty and staff as well.

“What’s next is what keeps us moving forward,” said Principal of Breakfast Point Academy, Clint Whitfield.

At Breakfast Point Academy, teachers have already started setting up for the first day of school on August 11th. The typical classroom will have each desk spaced apart.

Each school is taking out any non-essential furniture in the classroom and around the campus.

“In order to not have another place to congregate, another place to contaminate so to say, we are going to eliminate lockers,” said Whitfield.

There is also discussion of having one directional hallways and separated lunch periods.

“We’re going to have recess in a special area, but we’re going to practice social distancing and have some things in place to do the best we can with that,” said Whitfield.

Teachers say there will be challenges, but that the biggest thing is flexibility.

“Our kids are already very responsible with cleaning their area themselves, we wipe down our desks almost daily already,” said 3rd Grade Teacher Bethany Cottingham.

So far leaders at Breakfast Point say they believe around 10% of students are moving to Bay Virtual School.

Third Grade Teacher Bethany Cottingham says students can expect some changes.

“About handwashing and how to appropriately hand wash, and make sure that they are thorough with that. I think making sure that we’re keeping our hands to ourselves and staying a little bit separated more so from each other,” said Cottingham.

At the end of the day school staff so they are ready for things to just get back to normal.