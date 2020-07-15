Bay District Schools releases guidelines for reopening schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools made some tough decisions Tuesday afternoon.

The choice has been made to return to school in the fall and now more guidelines are being put into place.

Over 9,000 parents responded to a survey sent out by the district, 80% saying they wanted to return to school in the fall. 60% of teachers agreed.

That being said, schools must follow CDC guidelines—- meaning teachers and students must wear a face covering if they are not able to social distance.

There are guidelines if a student does feel symptomatic.

“I have a student who sometimes we’re gonna be working with our pan care school health staff to make sure that students could be isolated if necessary based on the screening results. Students may also have the option to get a rapid COVID test on-site if the parent consent to it,” said Director of Student Services, Kara Mulkusky.

There will also be rules for teachers.

“They would go to the telehealth clinic and the LPN would assist them with completing the rapid test,” said Mulkusky.

Another guideline approved by the district is only allowing bay district staff on campus after the first day of school meaning no parents or relatives allowed.

“We’re only allowing essential school personnel, which are bay district school employees on campus at this time,” said School Board Chairman, Steve Moss.

But there are choices. Parents don’t have to send their kids to in-person schooling. There are also Bay Virtual School and homeschooling options available.

Masks will also be required on any kind of school transportation including school buses