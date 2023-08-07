BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools teachers are hoping their students will have what they need to start school.

Volunteers from the United Way and Chautauqua Learn and Serve Charter School joined Bay District school employees on Monday, sorting through school supplies at the district’s warehouse

These supplies came from several supply drives, including this Saturday’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign at four area Walmart stores.

After the volunteers divvied up the four bus-loads of supplies, teachers were able to pick out backpacks, socks, underwear, crayons, notebooks, snacks, and everything their students will need.

“Many times our teachers end up buying some of those supplies out of their own pockets and so we want to save them from that, we know that they care deeply about their students they want their students to have what’s needed, but we don’t want teachers to have to pay for that themselves so these supplies will go right into the classrooms to be with the students starting Thursday,” BDS Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said.

School officials said letting teachers pick out items helps ensures students have exactly what they need.