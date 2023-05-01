BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — End-of-course exams and state assessment testing are underway in the Bay District Schools system.

Last March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis replaced grade-level Florida Standards Assessments with the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking.

The new test is aligned with B.E.S.T standards, Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking Standards.

The new “FAST” assessment is a progress monitoring exam. This month is the third time students will have taken the exam during this school year.

“Sometimes they’ll use these assessments to see where the student needs to be best placed next year. If they need to go into an advanced program or a regular class or different math levels or what have you,” BDS Coordinator of Assessments Camilla Hudson said. “So it’s important all around. It helps the teachers learn next year. Where do they end the 23 school year and where do we start with the instruction for that year.”

District officials are asking parents to be aware of their student’s test days over the next few weeks and encourage them to do well. Click here for the testing schedule.