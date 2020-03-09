Bay District Schools officials break ground on new elementary school

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools will soon be adding one more school to their district. School and county officials hosted a groundbreaking event on Monday for their newest elementary school.

“It’s a K-5 school,” said Bay County Chairman Philip ‘Griff’ Griffitts. “Bay District Schools and the county and the TDC have been working many many years to get this project started.”

The school will be located off Chip Seal Parkway next to the new Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

“We needed something between the bridge and the west end and this is a great location,” said Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt.

Husfelt says the need for a new school on the beach is critical, especially after so many people were forced to move after Hurricane Michael.

“The population of the beach area continues to grow and the numbers just keep going up and up,” Husfelt said. “The needs for another school are obvious and so we are excited to be able to provide that.”

Griffitts says having this new school out on the beach will support the continued growth that the beach is seeing.

“There has been a lot of growth out here on the beach,” Griffitts said. “The building permits after the storm obviously grew we are seeing exponential growth out here.”

He says the county is also working to support that growth.

“We’re working through the issues, but you are going to see a lot of growth and a lot of nice things out here on the beach in the next few years,” Griffitts said.

The school is expected to be open in August of 2021.

