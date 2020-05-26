Bay District Schools offers virtual or in-person schooling for 2020-2021 school year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Plans are being discussed for the upcoming school year here in Bay County, with the district providing two options for students this fall.

Option one would be regular in-person schooling. Schools plan on following proper CDC guidelines for in-person instruction. Masks are optional for students to wear if they choose to do so.

The other option is Bay Virtual School.

If families choose this option, they must remain in virtual school for at least a semester.

If they choose in person schooling, they are able to switch to Bay Virtual at any time.

“We’ll have to make plans for schedules in our schools. And the union understands our dilemma, so we’re gonna need some teachers that go from a regular job to working with the virtual school and their team,” said Superintendent of Schools, Bill Husfelt.

The deadline for parents wanting to register their students for Bay Virtual School is July 15th.