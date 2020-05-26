LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 6:00

Bay District Schools offers virtual or in-person schooling for 2020-2021 school year

Schools

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Plans are being discussed for the upcoming school year here in Bay County, with the district providing two options for students this fall.

Option one would be regular in-person schooling. Schools plan on following proper CDC guidelines for in-person instruction. Masks are optional for students to wear if they choose to do so.

The other option is Bay Virtual School.

If families choose this option, they must remain in virtual school for at least a semester.

If they choose in person schooling, they are able to switch to Bay Virtual at any time.

“We’ll have to make plans for schedules in our schools. And the union understands our dilemma, so we’re gonna need some teachers that go from a regular job to working with the virtual school and their team,” said Superintendent of Schools, Bill Husfelt.

The deadline for parents wanting to register their students for Bay Virtual School is July 15th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Home invasion shooting leads to more arrests

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home invasion shooting leads to more arrests"

Heartland Rescue Ranch continues mission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heartland Rescue Ranch continues mission"

DESTIN HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Thumbnail for the video titled "DESTIN HOLIDAY WEEKEND"

Bay Sheriff: Man shoots, kills home invader

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Sheriff: Man shoots, kills home invader"
More Local News