PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —- Summer may be in full swing, but Bay District Schools isn’t letting students fully forget what they’ve learned.

Some Bay District high school and middle school students will be hoping to get a jump on next year’s math classes.

Students cannot take the Bay District Schools’ summer online math courses for credits.

“It’s not in lieu of any other courses basically to help students get ready to take those courses,” Bay District School Math Instructional Specialist Keith Barnes said.

While they won’t be offered for credit, the classes will give 6th through 12th-grade students a great foundation for the math classes they’ll be taking in the fall.

Especially accelerated math, algebra 1, or geometry.

“There’s a lot of personalized instruction is based on a pretest,” Barnes said. “So some schools may not have to do much coursework something to do a little more.”

Online learning provider, Edmentum, is making the course available.

Normally, these courses cost thousands of dollars.

However, Bay District Schools will be able to provide them for free, using COVID stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“It’s also well worth it because it’s just targeted and it’s just the things that they need for those courses to be successful,” Barnes said.

Classes begin June 5 and end July 30.

Click here for more information about the courses or to sign up.