Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Bay District Schools mourns the loss of beloved teacher

Schools

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Click here to take our community survey

Panama City, Fla. (WMBB)– Friday, Bay District Schools announced the passing of a beloved Bay District Schools teacher.

Joanna Odom had been an employee for the school district for 23 years, and a teacher for 17 years. She taught second grade at Waller Elementary in Youngstown. Odom began feeling ill on August 10th, and had not returned to campus since then. Director of Communications for Bay District Schools, Sharon Michalik, expressed the district is thinking of Odom’s family and will be working continuing to work with the students and staff of Waller Elementary through this difficult time.

“It’s certainly very difficult news for anyone to hear at the beginning of the school year, and our thoughts are with her family and we’re going to do all we can to support them through this difficult time,” Michalik said.

Michalik also said that grief counselors were available on campus for students Friday, and will be an available resource moving forward. A substitute has also been working on campus with Odom’s students since her absence after student orientation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

August 18th

Latest Local News Video

Petition filed as Florida Bar exam is postponed again

Good samaritan helps arrest criminals

Chipley honoring French veteran in a unique way

Emergency personnel say "better to prepare in advance then be caught off guard" with Tropical Storm Laura

School board subpoenas

Habitat For Humanity Home Dedication

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the