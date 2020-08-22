Bay District Schools mourns the loss of beloved teacher

Panama City, Fla. (WMBB)– Friday, Bay District Schools announced the passing of a beloved Bay District Schools teacher.

Joanna Odom had been an employee for the school district for 23 years, and a teacher for 17 years. She taught second grade at Waller Elementary in Youngstown. Odom began feeling ill on August 10th, and had not returned to campus since then. Director of Communications for Bay District Schools, Sharon Michalik, expressed the district is thinking of Odom’s family and will be working continuing to work with the students and staff of Waller Elementary through this difficult time.

“It’s certainly very difficult news for anyone to hear at the beginning of the school year, and our thoughts are with her family and we’re going to do all we can to support them through this difficult time,” Michalik said.

Michalik also said that grief counselors were available on campus for students Friday, and will be an available resource moving forward. A substitute has also been working on campus with Odom’s students since her absence after student orientation.