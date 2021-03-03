Bay District Schools makes accommodations for students to help meet graduation requirements

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School leaders hope to help students who have lived through some pretty tough times the last two years.

They are now offering summer school for any student who needs credit recovery. The district is also waiving SAT scores for testing.

District leaders are looking to make sure all students have the needed requirements, so they are stepping in with some extra help.

Director of Elementary Instruction, Keri Weatherly says summer school this year will be offered to anyone who needs to make up credits.

“Those that need credit recovery, and need to recover some credits that they might need for graduation or high school credits, they will be invited to attend summer school so they can remediate,” said Weatherly.

Each individual school will determine who will attend based on need.

Parents who are concerned with their child’s progress can also reach out to their student’s school.

“If a parent is interested in their child participating, and their child’s been struggling–I strongly encourage them to reach out to their child’s teacher, or the school guidance counselor to express their interest so we can plan for them to come over the summer,” said Weatherly.

They hope the extra classes will help students start strong when the new year begins in August.

“At the elementary level, it will be reading and math and they’ll incorporate recess, and those things the kids look forward to like breakfast and lunch, and transportation will be provided. At the secondary level, there will be a combination of virtual and in-person classes and those plans are still being finalized.”

The district is also helping upper-classmen with their S.A.T. testing by dropping the fee.

“On March 24th the school district is hosting sat school-day testing. All 11th and 12th graders will be taking the test across the district. The test is usually 50$ to take on the weekend. The district is paying the bill for it. Every student in Bay District Schools in 11th and 12th grade will be taking the test. That is a reportable school, so it helps for college admissions and also graduate requirements as well.”

Officials with the district highly encourage students to attend class on March 24th to take part in this free opportunity.