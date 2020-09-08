Bay District Schools looks to be more transparent about purchases and contracts

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Bay District Schools received a federal subpoena on July 20th, School Board Member Ryan Neeves requested the district host a meeting to go over how the purchasing department works and how contracts are established, all in an effort to be more transparent.

Purchasing and Contracting General Manager for Bay District Schools, Dan Fuller explained to attendees of Tuesday’s budget workshop, that purchasing decisions made by the district can be very complex process.

“Because it is the public’s money that we’re spending, so we’re looking for the best deal, the best opportunities for the public,” said Fuller.

There are certain requirements when a purchase reaches a specific amount.

“If it’s over $10,000, and we are using federal money, we have to have three quotes. If it’s anything over $12,500 and it’s not federal money, then we get three quotes written or faxed in or emailed,” said Fuller.

Bay District also sometimes has to make emergency purchases: allowed for health, safety and other welfare needs, and district leaders say a lot of those purchases have had to be made in the past two years.

“It has been crazy, because most recently with the covid-19, and we are under a emergency declaration from the state, because of the long timelines to get K-95 masks, hand sanitizer and everything else, we thankfully had a great purchasing agent who had the foresight to start placing orders back in March,” said Fuller.

There are also purchase cards certain school leaders have for small travel related expenses.

“All of those purchases are also reviewed, they have to submit receipts, if it’s at the cost center they have to get pre approval before using it,”