Bay District Schools looking for more teachers

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As a result of Hurricane Michael, Bay District Schools lost thousands of students and closed three schools.

The storm also impacted the number of teachers in the area, as many left town after the 2018 -2019 school year ended.

The schools that were closed are Oscar Patterson Elementary, Springfield Elementary, and Oakland Terrace Elementary. School officials say the teachers from those schools are now working within other schools.

“We actually, before the storm, were also in a teacher shortage, it’s a nationwide trend for there to be a teacher shortage but the reason it’s exasperated now is because of the lack of housing,” said Shirley Baker, Human Resources Executive Director.

The district is now opening up a new type of position to attract more teachers.

“A position called a pre-conditional substitute and then after you get hired, then we will help you map out a path to certification so that you become an official teacher,” Baker said.

Proposed individuals have to have at least a bachelor’s degree to qualify and will be paid $22 dollars an hour.

Baker says new hires will have to take a subject area test before applying for a teaching certification.

She says even though the new faces may not be certified when they start, the district will ensure students still get the best education possible.

“They are going to be trained right along and they’ll get all of the in-service the teachers have received for all of the curriculums so they’ll be working very closely with their colleagues to be sure they are delivering the same quality instruction the other teachers on their grade level are doing,” Baker said.

She says, if anyone has ever even had the idea to be a teacher, this is the time to do it.

“I don’t know that there’s another job that would give you as much reward as teaching would, being able to help a child learn something new. It’s definitely a long term gig and if you’ve just thought that it’s something you’ve wanted to do, we have the opportunity for you now,” Baker said.

Baker says the district also has a shortage of substitute teachers. Individuals interested have to have a high school level education and will be paid $10 dollars an hour.

To see all the teacher openings, click here.

For more information on applying or to contact the district, click here.