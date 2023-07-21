PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The new school year is just around the corner, but Bay District Schools has yet to fill the interim superintendent position.

The current superintendent Bill Husfelt is stepping down from his position 15 months before his term ends. Bay District is struggling to fill the position because they cannot select an interim superintendent themselves.

Since Husfelt is an elected superintendent, his replacement must be appointed by the governor or elected by voters. Governor DeSantis has had about 4 months to appoint the new superintendent, but there’s no word on the progression of filling the position.

“They’ve had plenty of time to say, this is the person,” said Bay District Schools Chairman Steve Moss. “We’ve done our homework and our due diligence this is who the governor’s office would like to serve the rest of Mr. Husfelt’s term as superintendent, and we haven’t heard that yet, for whatever reason.”

Husfelt’s stepping down from his position on July 31st. The school board is working on a backup plan in the event an interim superintendent isn’t selected by August first.