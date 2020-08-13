Bay District Schools in need of substitutes, support staff, and maintenance employees

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–If you’re in need of employment, Bay District Schools is looking to fill several positions ahead of the new school year.

The district is in dire need of conditional substitutes, teachers, and support staff. They also have maintenance and maid positions to fill.

For a typical school year, Bay District Schools says they employ around 200 to 250 substitutes. However for this year, they only have around 110.

For a full list of openings in the district and to access applications, head to http://www.bay.k12.fl.us/careers

