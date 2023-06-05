BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — For some Bay County kids, summertime means not knowing where they’ll get their next meal.

“During the school year, sometimes this is the only meal a student will get,” Bay District School’s Community Engagement Specialist Stephanie Werchan said. “And so to ensure that those students still have access or children have access to a meal.”

To help combat this looming threat, Bay District School officials are offering two meals a day for anyone under 18.

“They must go through the front office with their guardian or parent and they must eat on-site,” Werchan said. “Otherwise, they are welcome to come through, get a healthy meal, and not go hungry over the summer.”

The summer meal program will provide breakfast and lunch five days a week.

“Monday through Friday, breakfast will be from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.,” Werchan said.

Five Bay District Schools will be offering free meals.

“Gary Walsingham Academy, Cedar Grove Elementary School, Lynn Haven Elementary, Tommy Smith Elementary, and Tyndall Academy,” Werchan said.

Werchan said this program helps them combat the threat of hunger many children face.

“There are food deserts and you never know where they are and there are pockets of families where maybe this is the only meal the child can get and without having your thumb on the pulse like you do during the school year, you have eyes on the students, you have eyes on the children,” Werchan said. “This is a way to just put it out to the community that we’re available. There’s food available, please come have a meal.”

Click here for more information on the summer meal program.