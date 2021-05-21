Bay District Schools holds their second successful job fair

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMMB) — Bay District Schools held their second job fair of the year, and the staff says it was a great turnout.

They had recruiters for positions with local government, restaurants, and the military.

Bay District Schools Communications Director, Sharon Michalik said this is meant to not only help students find jobs but also get them thinking about the next steps.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with school, it doesn’t have anything to do with reading and writing, but it has to do with learning because students learn from jobs and it is so cool to see the students walking out of here with their first job,” Michalik said.

Students and recruiters had the opportunity to speak face to face and get a feel for who they could be working with.

Paul Schriner, the owner of Texas Roadhouse in Panama City Beach, said this year the job fair will be beneficial for all sides since there is such a need for workers.

“It’s a great chance for us to meet some of our students,” Schriner said. “They need summer jobs or year round jobs and everybody knows right now most of us are hiring so it’s a great chance to put the two groups together.”

Each booth was decorated differently in order to draw people in.

Some students left the fair with a list of potential opportunities and were eager to get started.