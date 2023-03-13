BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools plans to open a satellite campus of the special purpose school, Margaret K. Lewis School, at Surfside Middle School.

School board members said the satellite campus on Panama City Beach will cut down on travel time for dozens of students. They said almost 30 students are traveling on buses for about an hour to and from school each day.

Bay District Schools Chairman Steve Moss said the move to Surfside also makes sense because Margaret K. Lewis is close to capacity.

“They have the portables there,” Moss said. “They have the easy bus drop-off area. So it made a ton of sense that that is where we will have the first of maybe several satellite-type campuses for our special needs students.”

Students can begin attending Surfside next school year. But they can stay at Margaret K. Lewis if they prefer the current set-up.

Moss said the school district may add another satellite school in northern Bay County to cut down on travel time in the near future. He expects the district to eventually build another special-purpose school as enrollment increases.