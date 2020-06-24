Bay District Schools dress code will now include masks

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School students saw a more relaxed dress code after Hurricane Michael. And now things are continuing to change while dealing with COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, masks have been recommended to be worn by health officials to stop the spread of the virus.

And with regular school resuming in person this upcoming Fall, many families are looking to send their kids to school with personal protective equipment.

Face masks are now a part of the dress code. Including cloth face coverings as well as bandanas, but only if they are used for sanitary reasons.

“The face coverings should be appropriate to the educational environment. Not causing any disruptions. It should have appropriate logos, graphics or designs and students will take full responsibility for their cloth face covering,” said Director of Student Services, Kara Mulkusky.

Saying masks are not mandatory to be worn,

“They’re completely optional. We just want to make sure that students feel safe if they are returning to the brick and mortar buildings. We know that state officials are recommending cloth face coverings be worn in situations that you are not able to social distance. Were thinking that students might want to wear them on school buses or hallways and we wanted to make sure that students and parents can feel comfortable making that decision together,” said Mulkusky.

Right now the school board has approved the updated dress code be put out for advertisement and will revote on the issue in 30 days.

