Bay District Schools discusses details for returning in the Fall

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A mandate by Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran says all public schools will reopen next month and offer full services to students and parents.

The Bay District School Board held a workshop discussing ideas of how students can best return safely in the fall.

District officials say school plans remain fluid and can change at any time.

“Our main goal is to make sure that every student, and every staff member at every school in Bay District Schools is safe,” said ABCE President, Denise Hinson.

Now that schools are required to reopen in August, Bay District Schools are giving parents options.

“And all those parents will have the option to send their kid to brick and mortar, or they can choose to go be virtual,” said Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Denise Kelley.

Students who choose to enroll in Bay Virtual School, need to do so by July 15th.

Also discussed in their workshop, potentially wearing masks on school busses, and possibly making changes to school lunch seating.

They’ll bring up these ideas at their school board meeting next Tuesday.

“We are working with school administrators on how they can do their best to meet guidelines to ensure safety and security for our students,” said Kelley.