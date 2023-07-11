PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Bay County students will be heading back to school in less than a month. District school officials are hoping to be fully staffed when classes start on Aug. 10.

Hiring new teachers and substitutes is important for bay district school officials to make sure the fall semester begins smoothly.

They say substitute teachers are crucial.

“Over the last several years, we have experienced a sub shortage in the classroom and on a daily basis, normally fill in about 78% of the vacancies,” said Executive Director of Human Resources Holly Buchanan.

School officials are considering partnering with a full-time substitute staffing company called Education Staffing Space or ESS for short.

“Working with this company and partnering with this company, they have a more comprehensive support plan to be able to recruit and support and retain this and provide training for them. We are hoping to increase our daily substitute rate to at least 90%,” said Buchanan.

Bay District Schools currently have 100 substitute teachers.

The incentive program pays for background checks and screenings and offers a $100 sign-up bonus for recruiting substitutes to work for ESS.

“It seems like we need around 40 more substitutes daily to be at 100%,” said Buchanan.

Bay District Schools have onboarded over 400 new employees for the school year.

However, they still have more spots to fill.

“Instructional-wise currently right now we need 40 teachers and that would include instructional and licensed positions. Our license includes occupational therapy and physical therapy as well,” said Buchanan.

To learn how to apply for a Bay County School District position contact the Human Resources department at hr@bay.k12.fl.us or call at (850) 767-4231.