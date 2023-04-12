BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools’ first graduation ceremony for the class of 2023 is about a month away but a larger percentage of students may not be receiving diplomas this year.

BDS officials said they expect about 1,600 students to graduate high school this spring but more than 200 of their classmates may not receive a diploma.

“We are going to see about a 10.8% drop in our graduation rate,” BDS Instructional Specialist for Graduation Options Jennifer Jennings said.

Jennings said the reason is an increase in the concordance testing requirement. Tests like the SAT or ACT, that students can use as a substitute if they don’t pass the Florida Standard Assessments.

“Students in the past were able to pass using a credit score for example with an SAT of 430 of evidence-based reading and writing,” Jennings said. “This year that score in isolation has increased to 480 so, you can see that is a significant increase considering what our students have been through over the last few years.”

Jennings is referring to Hurricane Michael and COVID-19. Superintendent Bill Husfelt is asking the legislature to reconsider, given the unfair challenges the class of 2023 has faced.

Below is the letter he wrote and sent to legislators:

“Consider going back to what the cut scores were for a concordant score just last year that we used for last year’s graduating class,” Jennings said.

Meanwhile, district officials are offering extra help to those students at risk.

“Most of our students that are still missing testing at this point are enrolled in a class in their schedule where they’re getting exposure to test prep skills on a daily basis,” Jennings said. We are in a full five-alarm fire in an attempt to make sure our students have every opportunity to pass the test as they are right now.”

There will be three more testing opportunities between now and the end of the school year. If students fail those opportunities, the district has extensive plans for summer testing.

These 200 or so students are only failing to meet test requirements. Others may not be making the grades or class credits.