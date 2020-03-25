Bay District Schools begin ‘Distance Learning’ on Monday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With classrooms closed at least until April 15th due to the coronavirus pandemic, bay district schools have come up with a plan, approved by the Department of Education, to continue student instruction while they are home.

District staff says that this is uncharted territory for everyone, and they know things will take some time as students get used to a new learning routine.

Whether students do their work on their computers, other forms of technology, or use paper copies, attendance and grades will be based on participation and classwork completed.

Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Denise Kelley says no student will be left behind.

“There are lots of different ways that we can get the instructional materials to the students, right now we’re working on a plan to put the paper-based instructional materials on a bus to try to get those materials delivered to those students who may be in more rural areas to get them the materials that they need,” said Kelley.

Each teacher has set up a way for them to make contact with their students and check in on them daily.

“So there is a universal list of materials that they can choose to do the majority of the student work from and that’s called our core instructional materials,” said Kelley.

District staff are encouraging parents and students to spend 45 minutes on each subject they are learning, while also taking time for breaks.

“We can’t overload our children, and it’s not going to be a traditional 7:30 to 2:30 or 7:30 to 3 today it’s going to be different. And so we’re going to consider and really want our parents to be considerate of making those changes, making those choices and keeping the routine,” said CEO of Bay Haven Charter Academy Inc. Larry Bolinger.

You can also find additional information on the website below.

http://www.bay.k12.fl.us/COVID%2019

Should you have any questions you need answered or clarified, the District’s helpline is 767-HELP.