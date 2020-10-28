Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Bay District Schools approves charter application for Panama City Marine Institute

Bay District Schools officially approved the application for the Panama City Marine Institute to become the area’s newest charter school.

This school would offer a unique maritime education for its students preparing them for their future jobs.

Students grades nine through 12 can enroll in the school and work closing with air drones, underwater drones as well as other water operations.

Executive Director of the school Ron Boyce is excited about the application’s approval and said he can’t wait to spark his student’s imaginations.

“It’s just a great education,” Boyce said. “The jobs of the future are going to be things like coding and robotics and all that sort of thing and drones is a very exciting introduction to that world.”

Boyce said they will start bringing in families to tour the facilities soon and applications will be open online once the website is launched.

If all goes as planned the school plans to open in August 2021.

