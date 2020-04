Bay District Schools announces graduation plans

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) -- While events across the United States have had to cancel due to COVID-19, some have found a way to move online, including local art exhibitions.

The Best of Bay County Schools Exhibition will be shown online and feature hundreds of pieces of art from Bay District Schools students. Similarly, Gulf Coast State College (GCSC) art students will show their work online in an exhibit titled "Fantasy Pop: A Collection of Daydreams."