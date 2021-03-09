Bay District School leaders push for millage increase

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School Board leaders are continuing to ask Bay County residents to approve a one-mill operational tax increase.

Board members say they need the extra revenue to help to pay for many different important items that they cannot use the half cent sales tax for.

Since Bay County Commissioners approved placing the referendum on the ballot. School board members are hoping voters will see the need and pass this referendum come April.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Superintendent Bill Husfelt reiterated the importance of this increase, as it will help fund school security, mental health services, salary increases and pre-k programs.

“Our base student allocation has only went up 3.4% since 2008, and it’s just not enough to continue to keep up with the cost of living that our employees have to live with.” said Superintendent Husfelt.

This item will show up on the April 20th ballot for Bay County voters.