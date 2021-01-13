Bay District School leaders looking at increasing millage rate for staff salaries

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District School leaders have been looking at raising the salary of all district staff for some time now, but funding it is a different issue.

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, board members discussed if the state does not allocate more money for this salary increase, then they could potentially ask voters for an increase to the millage rate to fund these raises. 

As part of the discussion, a one percent raise for all of the district staff would cost nearly 1.5 million dollars. School leaders say they are looking at possibly a 5% raise.

“Which would be about 7 ½ million dollars in revenue we would have to collect,” said Superintendent of Schools Bill Husfelt.

Superintendent Husfelt says school leaders will have a much more definitive discussion on this in 2 weeks then decide from there if they want to make the step and ask voters for an increase in the millage rate.

