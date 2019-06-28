State releases testing scores for Bay District Schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — The school year has been out for a few weeks but the grades are still rolling in from the Department of Education.

On Friday, Bay District Schools released how students performed on state testing for the year.

According to Superintendent Bill Husfelt, the ELA (English, language, arts) scores, in most grade levels and at most schools, have improved and students have performed well against their peers in “like” districts that didn’t suffer the devastation of Hurricane Michael.

Additionally, the district average is above the state average in science in grades 5 and 8. The district average for all EOCs is at, or above, the state average as well.

Husfelt released this statement, ” Despite the almost infinite list of challenges put in our path by Hurricane Michael, these scores show that our students, and the teachers and staff who support and love them every day, never gave up and never lost sight of the fact that life continues to go on even in the midst of such utter destruction. ”

He also said, “Given all that we’ve been through this year, I couldn’t be more proud of our students, faculty, staff and their families. We look forward to spending more time digging into the data in the days to come and will have more in-depth reactions at that time. We will immediately begin the process of uploading scores to Parent Portal so that parents can view them as soon as possible.”

To see the DOE score reports here.