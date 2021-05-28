Bay District celebrates their last day of school with students

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As many things begin to kick-off ahead of Summer, some things are coming to a close.

Friday was the last day of school for all Bay District students.

“I could not be more proud of how successful we were given all the challenges we had to deal with,” said Bay District Schools Superintendent, Bill Husfelt.

Many schools celebrated their last day in many different ways. Hutchinson Beach Elementary was visited by the Panama City Beach Fire Department.

Local firefighters and teachers said their goodbye to students by showering the school buses as they left campus.

“They’re going to scream, yell holler thank you Jesus. They’re going to be so grateful today,” said Superintendent Husfelt.

Superintendent Husfelt says although it was a challenging year, everyone learned a lot.

“We’re able to have a school year unlike what we didn’t have at the end of last year, and the year before with the hurricane. Were just very grateful that we were finishing like we are. We’re finishing very strong and we want to start out strong come August.” said Superintendent Husfelt.

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the everyday classroom setting, district leaders say their number one priority was keeping everyone safe.

“I think we made some very smart and calculated decisions. The board trusted the professionals we have on staff, we have a great relationship with the health department,” said Superintendent Husfelt.

School leaders are leaving this school year behind and looking forward.

Starting the school year without Bay Link, a school year where students don’t have to wear masks, they can have fun, they can have recess, sit down next to each other at lunch, sit down next to each other in group activities.” said Superintendent Husfelt.

The first day of school is August 10th.