Bay County’s Gay-Straight Alliance Clubs collecting Christmas toys for children in need

Schools

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As numerous families struggle ahead of the holidays, many parents and guardians are worried about how they will buy gifts for Christmas. A local organization is stepping in to help.

The local Gay-Straight Alliance Clubs at high schools across Bay County are collecting toys to deliver to the Department of Children and Family.

These clubs across Bay County Schools are collecting new and unwrapped toys for the next two weeks.

They are accepting toys for children up to the age of 18. They plan to give the toys to children that are served by DCF.

“So, on the 14th we’re going to have a big presentation. Hopefully everyone will be there to have the GSA present the toys to DCF and the DCF will be giving out the toys that we gathered to the kids that they’re working with this year. It’s really exciting.” said LGBTQ Center Volunteer, Kelley Caspary.

If you would like to donate a toy, you can drop it off at any Bay County High School or the DCF Office on 15th Street in Panama City through December 14th. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Bay County's Gay-Straight Alliance Clubs collecting Christmas toys for children in need

Local volunteers recognize World AIDS Day

Panama City doctors are saving lives with next-generation heart technology

florida reaches one million covid cases

Advisory panel makes recommendations on who should get the first COVID-19 vaccine doses

ACIP votes 13-1 to approve interim recommendation

More Local News

Don't Miss