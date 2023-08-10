PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Nervous parents, excited students, and teachers anxious to get to work. That sums up the first day of school in Bay County.

Bay County’s new school Superintendent Mark McQueen got off to an early start Thursday morning.

By 11 a.m. he was already visiting his sixth school of the day, Cedar Grove Elementary.

“I’m really excited to be a part of this team and to help support advancing education throughout the county for every child,” McQueen said.

McQueen added that he will focus on the reading curriculum during this school year.

“We’re going to be looking at a lot of reading opportunities, spreading reading into so many different things, looking for volunteers to come, be mentors with children, and help read with children. And I think at the end of the day, when we get that one right, we’ll start really setting the foundation for great academic performance and success,” McQueen said.

Cedar Grove’s Principal, Cynthia Walker, said she has some goals of her own. The “turnaround” principal said she wants to transform the image of the Elementary.

“School grades represent how kids did on one test on one day. And it has nothing to do with the quality of the education of a school or the quality of the teachers or the quality of the children that go here. We are so much more than an F. We are a fantastic, fabulous family and we are going to work to continue that,” she said.

McQueen said he also plans to develop a new campaign strategy for the district.

“Everybody’s going to have an opportunity to have input to that campaign strategy that we’re going to be developing. It’s going to be multifaceted. And I think at the end of the day, we’ll set the trajectory for a new direction for Bay District Schools,” McQueen said.

McQueen visited all the east side schools on Thursday. He plans on visiting the west side schools on Friday.