PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local students put the books down for a couple of days this week. Instead of sitting at a desk, they enjoyed being outside for some friendly competition.

The annual Junior Olympics started Wednesday with small schools. On Thursday, the large schools were off to the races at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Students participated in a variety of track and field activities.

“Little introduction of track and field, we got two field events, long jump pull-ups, tug of war, and then we have our running events from dashes to relays,” Bay District Schools Coordinator of Athletics and Extracurricular Activities Kirk Harrell said. “They work hard in the classroom and this is a kind of reward for them to get out and represent their school in the competition today.”

Competitors were cheered on by family and friends sitting in the bleachers.