Back to school shots free from the health department

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As students return to school, they also need to make sure they are up to date on their appropriate shots.

Due to COVID-19, immunizations at the health department are now by appointment only.

There are many different shots that students need to have before they can go to school.

These back to school shots are completely free of charge for children 18 and under, whether you have insurance or not.

Students can also get these shots at any primary care doctor.

Health Department Spokeswoman, Heather Kretzer says you can call the health department directly to make an appointment.

“We just want to make sure that the kids are ready to go for school, with the most protection as possible, and those immunizations,” said Kretzer.

For an immunization appointment at the health department, call 850-872-4455.