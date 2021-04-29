Arnold High School looks to fill Prom dress need for students

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Jewelry, heels, dresses, and suits are just some of the available prom wear at Arnold High School for the upcoming week.

Leaders at the school say they’ve always had some sort of Prom closet, but this year they are stepping things up.

Chautauqua, Rutherford and Save the Closet all stepped in to help set up the one-stop-shop. Any student can come by, no questions asked.

“This year between Michael and COVID there’s been a greater need, so ‘see a need, fill a need.'” said Media Specialist, Tiff Brown.

The military ball for the school is this Saturday and prom is the following weekend.

Tiff Brown, who is helping to organize the effort says this is just the beginning for the schools’ helping hand.

“We’re going to continue to have stuff housed downstairs in the library. The plan is for what’s leftover is to continue to run a closet from now on. For homecoming, military ball, freshman ball, anything that’s needed. That way everyone can take part because everyone deserves to have those special moments in high school.” said Brown.

The Prom drive will now be an ongoing service to the students of Arnold and the hope is for each high school in the county to have something similar.