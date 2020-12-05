Arc of the Bay students graduate from culinary school

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) —Students at Arc of the Bay are celebrated Friday as several officially graduated from culinary school.

Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki, local chefs, and family members were all in attendance as 6 students graduated from the program.

These students say they are now looking to pursue a career in the food service industry.

The culinary institute is one of a handful of its kind in the state of Florida which offers training for individuals with intellectual and other disabilities.

Training includes safe staff certification and hands on skills.

Graduates of the program, Justin Coleman and Alexis Forneker shared how excited they were to continue their culinary careers at a restaurant.

This makes the third graduation group from Arc of the Bay to receive their culinary certificates.