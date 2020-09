WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Out of caution for oncoming Hurricane Sally, some school districts and courthouses have announced closures.

Bay, Okaloosa, Franklin, Walton and Gulf school districts are all closed Tuesday.

Also, Bay Haven Charter schools, Haney Technical Center, Florida State University Panama City and Gulf Coast State College have announced that they will be closed Tuesday.

Courthouses in Bay, Gulf, Walton and Okaloosa will also be closed as well.